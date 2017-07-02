“Donnie Hart pitched well last night,” Orioles’ manager Buck Showalter said. “And he’s pitching better since he got back. If you notice, I and we have made a point not to send anybody out that’s pitching well. That’s how it works. If somebody’s pitching well and we need an arm, we are going to figure out a way to keep him. If you’re not pitching particularly well, that’s how the world is supposed to work. We’ve done it a couple times with Ash. But, you know, it’s very easy to say kind of going back from starting to relieving, starting to relieving, but he’s done a good job of both periodically. But lately, it’s been a challenge for him.”

Showalter said the plan is for Asher to start in Norfolk, but there is a chance the Orioles will need him Wednesday if Chris Tillman has to miss his start for paternity leave.

“I was asking [Asher] today, ‘In a perfect world, would you rather start or relieve down there?’ and he said, ‘Whatever you guys need,'” Showalter said. “What’s tough is we have to be prepared to take a pitcher from down there on Wednesday and it could’ve potentially been Asher. Could still be because it would be paternity leave [for Tillman]. Thinking about how his best chance to return could be as a starter.”

Yacabonis has posted a 0.93 ERA in 27 appearances in Triple-A this year and has allowed four runs on three hits through his 3 1/3 innings in the Majors.