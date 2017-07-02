BALTIMORE — Prior to Sunday’s game against the Rays, the Orioles recalled right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis and optioned Alec Asher to Triple-A Norfolk.
Asher was called up on April 15 to start, and then transitioned to the bullpen. The righty to Norfolk for a two-day stint in May, pitching to a 4.37 ERA in the month. However, in June, Asher’s ERA bloomed to 6.35.
“Donnie Hart pitched well last night,” Orioles’ manager Buck Showalter said. “And he’s pitching better since he got back. If you notice, I and we have made a point not to send anybody out that’s pitching well. That’s how it works. If somebody’s pitching well and we need an arm, we are going to figure out a way to keep him. If you’re not pitching particularly well, that’s how the world is supposed to work. We’ve done it a couple times with Ash. But, you know, it’s very easy to say kind of going back from starting to relieving, starting to relieving, but he’s done a good job of both periodically. But lately, it’s been a challenge for him.”
Showalter said the plan is for Asher to start in Norfolk, but there is a chance the Orioles will need him Wednesday if Chris Tillman has to miss his start for paternity leave.
“I was asking [Asher] today, ‘In a perfect world, would you rather start or relieve down there?’ and he said, ‘Whatever you guys need,'” Showalter said. “What’s tough is we have to be prepared to take a pitcher from down there on Wednesday and it could’ve potentially been Asher. Could still be because it would be paternity leave [for Tillman]. Thinking about how his best chance to return could be as a starter.”
Yacabonis has posted a 0.93 ERA in 27 appearances in Triple-A this year and has allowed four runs on three hits through his 3 1/3 innings in the Majors.
