J.J. Hardy, Manny Machado, Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop each collect RBIs as the Orioles score seven runs in the 2nd inning

The win, the Orioles’ second in their past 10 games, marked the most runs the Cardinals have allowed to an opponent this season. St. Louis, fresh off a season-high five-homer game, belted three home runs on Saturday. Paul DeJong homered for the second consecutive game, with Yadier Molina also going deep off Orioles starter Wade Miley. Dexter Fowler added a three-run blast off Alec Asher in the sixth to help the Cardinals threaten to get back into the game.

Dexter Fowler powers a three-run home run to deep left-center field and cuts the Cardinals’ deficit to 12-7 in the 6th inning

Miley went 5 2/3 innings and was charged with six earned runs on six hits and four walks.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

O’s compound Wainwright’s woes: For the second time in three games, Wainwright gave up nine runs to an opponent. On Saturday, the O’s scored two runs in the first inning before unloading for a seven-run seventh. Wainwright allowed seven hits and a walk in his fifth loss of the season.

Manny Machado drills a two-run homer to center field, padding the Orioles’ lead in the 2nd inning

Givens gets a big K: With Fowler’s homer moving the Cards’ deficit to 12-7, St. Louis followed that up by loading the bases with two outs in the sixth inning. Mychal Givens came on to replace Richard Bleier, who walked the only batter he faced, as the fourth pitcher of the inning. Givens proceeded to strike out Eric Fryer, the Cards’ backup catcher, on three pitches to secure the final out. Fryer was in the game as a substitute for Molina after Cardinals manager Mike Matheny replaced some of his regulars when the O’s took a big early lead.

Mychal Givens strikes out Eric Fryer and escapes the bases-loaded jam to end the top of the 6th inning

WHAT’S NEXT

Cardinals: Lance Lynn will start the Cardinals’ series finale on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. CT. Lynn is 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA in two previous appearances against the Orioles, but he’s been unable to finish six innings in any of his last four starts.

Orioles: The Orioles will turn to Ubaldo Jimenez in the series finale against St. Louis at 1:35 p.m. ET on Sunday. The righty was demoted to the bullpen earlier this season, and he has one quality start and a 7.17 ERA in eight games in the rotation.

