“I didn’t have anything,” said Bundy, who allowed four runs in the fourth inning. “So I was battling out there, trying to get outs, trying to locate as best as I could.”

But he couldn’t battle his way through six, with Jason Kipnis‘ homer and a one-out walk ending his night in the fifth inning. The Orioles have just two quality starts in their past 14 games, one of which has come from Ubaldo Jimenez, who was demoted to the bullpen earlier this year.

The ‘pen, which has been forced to pick up a lot of innings, has also struggled as of late. On Monday, Vidal Nuno came on in relief and gave up a two-run homer to Carlos Santana, bringing Bundy’s line to six runs and highlighting the O’s woes in middle relief.

The bullpen, missing both Darren O’Day and closer Zach Britton, has allowed 14 runs over 13 1/3 innings in the first four games of the homestand. If the O’s — who have allowed five or more runs in 16 consecutive games — are going to turn things around, they’re going to need people to step up, both in the rotation and in relief.

“We haven’t had anybody consistently seize that job kind of like [reliever] Mychal [Givens] a couple years ago came in [and did],” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “But it’s hard to protect those short outings, where you can try to develop them, get them on their feet and let them have a couple outings and not overextend them. It’s tough to give them that leeway and experience when you need innings. …They know. There’s a great opportunity there in a real time of need. You can take it and run with it. There have been a lot of opportunities.”