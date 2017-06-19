BALTIMORE — The Indians unloaded for 17 hits, including 7 doubles, and Corey Kluber rolled with a shutout as Cleveland cruised to its sixth consecutive win with Monday’s 12-0 series-opening victory over Baltimore.

The win keeps the Tribe (37-31) atop the American League Central — a season-high three games up on Minnesota — and it is their 13th in the past 20 games. By contrast, the O’s (34-35) have lost nine of 12. Cleveland’s offense was led by Carlos Santana, who had a two-run homer and drove in three, and Austin Jackson, who notched two doubles and three RBIs. Red-hot Jose Ramirez, named AL Player of the Week, had three hits and scored twice. Jason Kipnis also went deep for the Tribe, blasting a ball to Eutaw Street off Orioles starter Dylan Bundy in the fifth.