BALTIMORE — The Indians unloaded for 17 hits, including 7 doubles, and Corey Kluber rolled with a shutout as Cleveland cruised to its sixth consecutive win with Monday’s 12-0 series-opening victory over Baltimore.
The win keeps the Tribe (37-31) atop the American League Central — a season-high three games up on Minnesota — and it is their 13th in the past 20 games. By contrast, the O’s (34-35) have lost nine of 12. Cleveland’s offense was led by Carlos Santana, who had a two-run homer and drove in three, and Austin Jackson, who notched two doubles and three RBIs. Red-hot Jose Ramirez, named AL Player of the Week, had three hits and scored twice. Jason Kipnis also went deep for the Tribe, blasting a ball to Eutaw Street off Orioles starter Dylan Bundy in the fifth.
The hit parade was plenty for Kluber, who breezed through nine innings and held the Orioles to three hits over 108 pitches. Kluber, who posted his second shutout of the year, picked up his sixth win in the process.
Bundy, meanwhile, turned in his shortest outing of the season with 4 1/3 innings. He was charged with six earned runs, two of them scoring on Santana’s homer off Vidal Nuno after Bundy exited. The Orioles have now allowed five or more runs in 16 consecutive games.
