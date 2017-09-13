Kevin Gausman held Toronto to one run over his seven innings of work, and the right-hander’s line could have been even better given the amount of weak contact he forced. Gausman allowed six hits and a walk while striking out six to continue his dominance against the Blue Jays in 2017.

Marcus Stroman dropped his ERA to 3.08 with six strong innings of his own, allowing just two runs which were both unearned in the top of the first. The right-hander quickly settled the game down and held Baltimore to six hits while striking out seven.

In the top of the sixth, trainer George Poulis and manager John Gibbons came to the mound as Stroman was dealing with an apparent injury, but the righty pushed through the rest of the inning before exiting after 92 pitches.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

O’s get a helping hand: Josh Donaldson made a throwing error on the first pitch of the game that allowed Tim Beckham to reach base, and that proved costly as the Orioles drove in their first two runs with two out. Adam Jones doubled home Beckham on a ball to left field that Teoscar Hernandez took a poor route on, then Trey Mancini brought Jones home with a loud triple that carried over the head of Kevin Pillar in center and bounced off the wall.

Stroman dances out of a jam: Stroman escaped a huge jam in the top of the fourth after loading the bases with nobody out. Following a Mancini double and walks to Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis, pitching coach Pete Walker paid Stroman a visit, and the right-hander settled down and went to work. Seth Smith struck out swinging for the first out, then Stroman used his two-seamer to force Caleb Joseph to ground into an inning-ending double play.