BALTIMORE — A day after sitting out with an illness, Orioles third baseman Manny Machado made everyone at Camden Yards feel better on Thursday. Machado snapped Baltimore’s 26-inning scoreless stretch with a two-run first-inning homer. The blast, coupled with eight solid frames from righty Gabriel Ynoa, was enough for Baltimore to hang on for a 3-1 series-opening win over Tampa Bay.
The win moves the Orioles five games back of the Twins for the second American League Wild Card spot, pending the outcome of their game against the Tigers on Thursday. The Rays dropped to 4 1/2 games back of Minnesota, for now.
Machado, who has 33 homers on the year, went deep off Rays righty Matt Andriese to give the O’s a lead they’d never relinquish. Trey Mancini drove in the third run with an RBI single while red-hot rookie Austin Hays chipped in with two more hits.
Machado’s two-run home run
TB@BAL: Machado crushes a two-run homer to left field
Manny Machado launches a two-run home run to left field, giving the Orioles a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning
Ynoa, making his third start with the O’s, turned in his best outing yet. He held Tampa Bay to one run on five hits with two walks. He also struck out three.
Andriese turned in a quality start despite the rough beginning, going six innings and allowing all three runs. The Rays righty also struck out eight.
Tampa Bay’s lone run came on Daniel Robertson‘s single in the third, which Hays misplayed in right field, allowing Brad Miller to score from second.
