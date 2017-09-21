Machado, who has 33 homers on the year, went deep off Rays righty Matt Andriese to give the O’s a lead they’d never relinquish. Trey Mancini drove in the third run with an RBI single while red-hot rookie Austin Hays chipped in with two more hits.

Machado’s two-run home run

Ynoa, making his third start with the O’s, turned in his best outing yet. He held Tampa Bay to one run on five hits with two walks. He also struck out three.

Andriese turned in a quality start despite the rough beginning, going six innings and allowing all three runs. The Rays righty also struck out eight.

Tampa Bay’s lone run came on Daniel Robertson‘s single in the third, which Hays misplayed in right field, allowing Brad Miller to score from second.