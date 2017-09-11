Marco Estrada had the Orioles off-balance over five innings as he allowed two runs on four hits. The right-hander struck out seven (six of them looking) without issuing a walk. Toronto’s bullpen handled the rest, capped off by Dominic Leone, who recorded his first Major League save with a scoreless ninth.

Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez returned to the rotation after a brief stint in the bullpen and kept his team in it over five innings and 102 pitches. Jimenez allowed three runs on six hits and struck out five while walking two.