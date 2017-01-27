• Hot Stove Tracker

Trumbo, the reigning Major League home run champion, was officially signed to a three-year contract last Friday that includes limited no-trade protection. He stays in an O’s uniform after testing the free-agent market following his first year with the team. For nearly $37 million, the Orioles got back one of the biggest boppers in their lineup.

“I’m thrilled to be back with the ballclub that was my first choice by far. I tried to make that kind of clear throughout the process — that I felt this was the right place for me,” Trumbo said. “I’m just thrilled that I found the right home for me. It took a little while, but it all came together.”

The 31-year-old hit a career-high 47 jacks during the regular season, and another in the American League Wild Card Game against the Blue Jays. Trumbo’s 157 hits, 75 extra-base hits, 108 RBIs, .533 slugging percentage and .850 OPS were also career highs.

Trumbo also won his first career Silver Slugger Award and made his second career All-Star Game. He was a key cog for a team that’s ridden its power-heavy offense to three postseason appearances in the past five years.

“There’s a cumulative effect of having good, solid proven hitters — and power hitters, dangerous hitters — in the lineup,” Duquette said. “Sluggers that can hit the ball out of the ballpark. And that’s what Mark brings to the team.”

The Orioles had extended Trumbo a one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer earlier in the offseason, which Trumbo declined in order to test free agency. But the O’s waited out a slow market for power hitters and still got their man.

“You kind of go into it thinking you might have a ton of suitors. You lead the league in home runs — who’s not interested in that?” Trumbo said. “And then you realize that there aren’t that many vacancies at times for what you do, especially this year. The whole time, I really wanted to be back here. That was always the mindset I had personally. … In the end, I’m thrilled to be back where I am.”