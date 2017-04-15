Oakland Athletics History: Reggie Jackson Brings the Moustache Back

It had been 36 long, whisker free years since Frenchy Bordagaray became the last player with a moustache in the Majors. On this day in 1972, Oakland Athletics slugger brought the moustache back.

Look back over the early days of baseball, and there is some truly glorious facial hair. Players like Harry Wright and Pud Galvin had some excellent facial hair, but the popularity of the moustache began to wane by the time the 1930’s came about. By the end of 1936, when Frenchy Bordagaray shaved his moustache, the game had become entirely clean shaven.

It would remain whisker free for over three decades. Once the symbol of stylish swagger, the moustache was a symbol of a bygone era. That is, until Oakland Athletics slugger Reggie Jackson struck a blow for moustache aficionados everywhere, bringing facial hair back to the game on this day in 1972.

When Reggie wore his moustache, that set off a fire storm on the A’s. Charlie Finley, always looking for a way to promote the team or make a quick buck, encouraged his team to grow facial hair in an effort to make them stand out. By the end of the season, the Oakland Athletics were known as the Moustache Gang, riding their powerful bats, and moustaches, to a World Series title.

While Jackson started the moustache trend, he did not even have the best facial hair on his team. That honor belonged to relief pitcher extraordinaire Rollie Fingers, whose handlebar moustache became truly iconic. Indeed, he still proudly wears his facial hair to this day, and turned down a chance to extend his career with the Cincinnati Reds because of their policy against moustaches.

Several other players became known by their moustaches. Goose Gossage and Al Hrabosky helped their fearsome demeanors with their choice of facial hair, and sluggers like Mike Schmidt and Eddie Murray had some solid growth as well.

These days, the moustache is, unfortunately, the property of hipsters or those who appreciate the value of old fashioned things. Several players rock the moustache these days, but for the most part, it is a part of a beard or a goatee. Perhaps, at some point, the moustache can return to its former glory on the diamond.

