Oakland Raiders 2017 Schedule: First Look

A first look at the 2017 schedule of the Oakland Raiders, which includes high profile games against teams in the AFC and NFC East.

The 2016 season ended on a sour note for the Oakland Raiders. The momentum of a team on the verge of 12-3 quickly evaporated with the injury to Derek Carr, and this season will now always be looked at as a “what if”. But it’s never too early to look ahead to next year, right?

We don’t know the order of the games or when the bye week is, but we do know the home and away games and who the opponents are.

Here’s a quick look:

Home:

New England Patriots (Mexico City)

New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

San Diego Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs.

Away:

Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Redskins

Denver Broncos

San Diego Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs.

As a fan, the most generic response to seeing the 2017 opponents is, “oh, I can see us winning 10 or maybe 11 games…” but in football, it’s not that easy. The phrase “any given Sunday” holds true, and any team can win on any given week.

In 2017, the Raiders will host several high-profile opponents, including the New England Patriots, New York Giants, and the Dallas Cowboys. All three of these games offer the magnitude of a playoff game, which will take the football watching experience to another level. Don’t be surprised if all three of these games end up being primetime television.

The most anticipated game of the year, at least for Raider Nation, will be against the Patriots. This game certainly has the potential to be the biggest game the Raiders have played in years.

Unfortunately, it’s been confirmed that the game will be played in Mexico City, with the Raiders as the designated home team. Thus, losing out on their home-field advantage, and giving the Raiders only seven true regular season home games.

The Raiders will surely have the majority of the fans on their side, but still, it’s frustrating to see this happen to the Raiders three times in four years.

The away opponents consists of a couple of east coast trips in unfamiliar areas such as Miami, Philadelphia, and Washington.

The Raiders have not played in Philadelphia, nor Washington D.C., since 2005. The Raiders won both games by slim margins. The team last played in Miami in 2012, which they lost.

A sneaky good game could be when Oakland heads to Tennessee for a third consecutive year, to take on the Titans. The Raiders have won the last two meetings by slim margins, but you can expect a much more competitive game between two of the brightest young quarterbacks in the NFL in Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota.

The full 2016 schedule was released on April 21st, 2016, so expect the 2017 schedule to be made public around the same time.

More from Just Blog Baby

This article originally appeared on