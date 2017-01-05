Oakland Raiders: Connor Cook Playing For More Than Win

The Oakland Raiders never wanted to lose Derek Carr or Matt McGloin to injury, but this was a big reason they drafted Connor Cook in the 4th round.

Depth at quarterback is so understated in the NFL and teams don’t realize how important it is until it’s too late. Now the Raiders go into Houston against a tough Texans defense. Cook is not some raw kid from a small school. He was the winningest QB in Michigan State history. He had over 30 starts under his belt including victories in the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. It’s not like he hasn’t seen big games before.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper came away impressed from his entry into the season finale against Denver.

“He’s tall, he can see the field. He’s just confident out there. He was just ripping it, making throws, stepping up in the pocket. I think he did a really good job.”

So the Raiders go into their first playoff game since 2002 with some confidence that they have a talented young quarterback who is confident in his own ability. However, Cook won’t just be playing for his team on Wild Card weekend. There is so much more that can happen for him if he’s able to pull off the upset of Houston in his first ever start.

There is no question that Derek Carr will be the starting QB moving forward. That means Cook is relegated to backup duty. Unless he takes advantage of this opportunity. Other teams are bound to be watching this game. If Cook delivers, they might consider calling Oakland about a potential trade. Keep in mind they spent a 4th round pick on him back in April. If they could get a 2nd or 3rd in return this coming off-season, that will have been a successful draft maneuver.

Cook was viewed by many as a 1st round talent in the 2016 class but concerns about his attitude and leadership caused him to fall. What better way to prove doubters wrong than by delivering a victory on the road in the playoffs?

