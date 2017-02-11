Oakland Raiders Extend Head Coach Jack Del Rio

Jack Del Rio always says, “You get what you earn in this league.” Well, it looks like Del Rio “earned” himself a contract extension.

Oakland Raiders finally have some stability at head coach in Jack Del Rio. The team announced Friday that they gave him a new four-year deal, signing him through the 2020 season. That means he’s just about guaranteed to make it through three full years.

Jon Gruden is the only head coach since Art Shell (1989-1994) to do that. Del Rio coached the Raiders to a 12-4 record, their first winning season since 2002, in his second season with the team. And in the process, he ended the franchise’s 14-year playoff drought.

Del Rio earned this extension by taking risks, playing to win instead of not to lose. He set the tone in the 2016 season opener against the New Orleans Saints. He went for the game-winning two-point conversion rather than a game-tying extra point.

Believing in his team served him well.

Mark Davis said in a statement per Raiders.com. “The Raiders have torn up Jack Del Rio’s original contract and rewarded him with a new four-year deal. “We are excited to continue building on the strong foundation that has been established and this is a significant step in achieving that goal.”

Davis may have fumbled in his relocation attempt, causing instability on the business side of things. But when it comes to football, he has surrounded himself with people to get things done. And it looks like the Raiders have a perennial contender in the making.

He hired a great GM, to upgrade the roster and the right coach to coach them.

For the foreseeable future, it should be, “Just win baby!”

