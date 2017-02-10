Oakland Raiders Mock Draft: Todd McShay, Version 2.0

The Oakland Raiders have the 24th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Here is who Todd McShay has them taking in his second mock draft of the offseason.

Reggie McKenzie and the Oakland Raiders will go on the clock in the 2017 NFL Draft with the 24th overall pick in the first round, barring any trades. It’s early in the offseason, but between all the different analysts out there, we’ve already seen a ton of different players being mocked to the Raiders at this spot.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has released his second mock draft of the 2017 class, with his first being in December. At that time — December 13 — McShay had the Raiders selecting Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan.

This time around, Todd has a different player in his sights at the 24 spot.

Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida.

At 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, Davis’ best fit is at weak-side linebacker. He’s an explosive athlete with great range who profiles as an every-down player in the NFL. He could also play middle linebacker if he bulked up a bit. Oakland has needs at both positions and could use a Kwon Alexander-type player like Davis at the second level.

The selection of Davis in this mock may very well be both the best player available, as well as filling a major need. Although there are several quality players still left on the board, such as Cam Robinson, Tim Williams, Tre’Davious White, Quincy Wilson and Haason Reddick.

In JBB’s first seven-round mock draft of the offseason, Staff Writer Maliik Obee also had the Raiders taking Jarrad at 24.

Plugging Davis into the middle of the defense would be a coup for the Raiders. He has top-notch instincts, which is a must for any linebacker hoping to perform at a high level. Davis’ ability to read and then react is amongst the best in the entire draft class, if not the very best.

In run support, Davis has proven to be quite the presence, which would be a much welcomed addition to Oakland’s front seven.

Oh, and he also is sound in coverage. Which considering all the TE issues the defense has faced in recent years, if Davis can help fix that problem, he’ll be a hero amongst Raider Nation.

There are some concerns about his size, and whether or not he can succeed on the inside in the NFL, or if he’ll have to play on the outside. But all in all, there is a lot to like about Davis’ game.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller is a big fan.

Man, I love Jarrad Davis’ game. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 9, 2017

Unfortunately, Davis won’t participate in drills at the combine due to an injury, but it’s hard to see this affecting his stock.

McShay’s pick has continued an obvious theme of mock drafts for the Raiders so far this offseason — defense. Daniel Jeremiah and Mel Kiper both recently released mock drafts, and they each had the Silver and Black picking a player on the defensive side of the ball.

What are your thoughts on McShay’s selection? And based on his draft board, would you have picked a different player?

