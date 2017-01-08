Oakland Raiders WR Michael Crabtree Evaluated For Concussion vs. Houston

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree was evaluated for a possible concussion in the Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans.

Michael Crabtree will not return to game after being evaluated for concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2017

It’s unclear which play led to the concern of the concussion, but Crabtree left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return. At the time of Crabtree leaving the game, he was the team’s leading receiver, with 2 catches for 33 yards.

Andre Holmes was excellent as a replacement to Crabtree, hauling in 4 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

This was just the latest in what was a rough year for Crabtree in regard to injuries. He was hampered by an ankle injury for much of the season, and also injured his finger late in the season.

Crabtree topped 1,000 yards receiving on the season, and alongside Amari Cooper, they became the first Oakland receiving duo to each top 1,000 yards in 15 seasons.

On the downside, Crabtree led the NFL in dropped passes. Crabtree has proven to have some of the most reliable hands in the league, so hopefully that is again the case in 2017.

Crabtree finished the year with a career high in receptions (89), his second highest yardage total (1,003) and his second highest touchdown total (8), although he has finished with 9 touchdowns twice. He also converted 57 first downs, the second most of his career.

