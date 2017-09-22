OAKvsWAS Injury Report: Rob Kelley Questionable

The Redskins enter Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a handful of players questionable for the game including Rob Kelley , Jordan Reed and Mason Foster .

The Washington Redskins head into Sunday’s primetime matchup with the Oakland Raiders with X players listed as questionable, but no one on the active roster ruled out.

Running back Rob Kelley (rib), tight end Jordan Reed (rib/sternum), linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder), cornerback Josh Norman (shoulder) and safety Montae Nicholson (shoulder) are questionable for the Week 3 matchup with the undefeated Raiders.

Kelley suffered a rib injury during last Sunday’s 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He got off to a strong start against Los Angeles’ defense, running for 78 yards on just 12 carries before being removed from the game in the second quarter and not returning.

The second-year Tulane product has been trying out different things this week to rid some of the pain including sleeping with pillows on his back. But he’s confident he’ll be active Sunday night.

“I felt good overall, period,” Kelley said this week after one of Washington’s practice sessions. “Just seeing if I have to go with the vest would it be more comfortable, stuff like that. So, we’re just trying to figure little things out to make sure to protect it.”

Reed, meanwhile, did not practice on Wednesday before returning Thursday under a limited workload. The Pro Bowler got off to somewhat of a slow start by his standards in the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, but returned to form some last week against the Rams.

If active, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden expects Reed to be a nuisance for Oakland’s defense.

“I thought he had the best all-around game he’s had in a while,” Gruden said. “I think, not just route-running, but blocking. He was outstanding in blocking. Had a key block on the touchdown Chris Thompson had on the second series of the game, was physical and did a great job. But his route-running has always been solid. I might have been nitpicking the first week, he’s just a little too quick sometimes, but he’s still a great player and has done an excellent job for us.”

As for Foster, the seventh-year linebacker suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Rams but popped it back into place before making a game-sealing interception off Jared Goff.

The team’s starting Mike linebacker said he’s been taking it day-by-day with his shoulder, but without a second opinion needed is confident, like Kelley, he’ll be able to suit up.

“Of course, you’re always going to be sore after a game, but just keep getting treatment, keep working and it’ll feel better,” Foster said. “As of right now, just going in there, getting my treatment, doing whatever they tell me to do and keep getting ready.”

For Nicholson, the young safety will also be questionable for the contest as Washington determines how to utilize the strengths of both the rookie and Deshazor Everett , who was limited in Wednesday’s practice but was a full participant the past two days.

Everett got the starting nod in the regular season opener, but the Redskins rotated in Nicholson more frequently against the Rams.

In fact, it was Nicholson who started against Los Angeles, appearing on more than half of the defense’s plays.

“He is a big, physical guy that can run and we are excited about his prospects,” Gruden said of Nicholson. “Nothing against Everett, we are just trying to get him out there and get him some reps. We know how important that position is. The last couple years, we have had a lot of injuries so we are trying to get all our guys ready to play. Montae has all the traits to be a great safety, we just have got to get him in there and get him some experience and the more experience he gets, the better he will get.”