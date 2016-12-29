49.1 F
Obama orders sanctions against Russia, expels operatives, in response to hacking

BREAKING:   The Obama administration announced sanctions Thursday against Russia’s two leading intelligence services, while ejecting dozens of intelligence operatives from the U.S., as part of a response to what it says are efforts by Moscow to influence the 2016 election.

“These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior,” Obama said in a letter accompanying the order.

