Obama Sanctions Russia Over Cyberhacking, Expels Russian Diplomats

President Obama on Thursday ordered the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and barred from the U.S. 35 Russians designated as intelligence operatives as retaliation against alleged hacking of the U.S. presidential election. The president also declassified information that he said would help the U.S. and other nations deter cyberattacks by Russian civilians or government agents. The White House acted in response to findings by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia sought to undermine the campaign of Hillary Clinton and aid the election of Donald Trump. Under the administration’s response, Russia compounds in Maryland and New York will be shut down and 35 Russians have been declared personae non gratae. In a statement, Obama said: “All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions.” Russia has denied involvement and demanded the U.S. offer evidence.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2016 MarketWatch, Inc.