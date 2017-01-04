Obama says military must maintain confidence of Americans

President Obama says the greatest task for the U.S. Armed Forces is maintaining the “confidence of the American people.”

Obama addressed a group of servicemen and women Wednesday at the Armed Forces Full Honor Review farewell ceremony in Virginia.

He says maintaining that confidence is not only the responsibility of those in uniform but also of those who lead.

Obama says the U.S. should “never hesitate to act to defend the nation,” but cautions against rushing into war because it ultimately risks the lives of those who serve.

Prior to his remarks, Defense Secretary Ash Carter presented Obama with the Medal of Distinguished Public Service as a token of appreciation for his service as commander in chief.