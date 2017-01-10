A visibly emotional President Barack Obama thanked his wife and daughters during his farewell address in Chicago Tuesday evening.

Addressing 18-year-old Malia and 15-year-old Sasha, the president said, “You have become two amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful, but more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion.

“You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”

Only Malia was in the audience for the speech at the McCormick Place convention center. She joined her parents on stage after the speech.

Obama wiped away tears as he closed his speech by praising his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden.

Obama said his wife’s role as first lady was one “you didn’t ask for and you made it your own … You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody.

“You have made me pround and you have made the country proud.”

The Obamas hugged former aides and other audience members long after the speech ended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.