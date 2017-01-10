Obama to testify to power of change, defend legacy in farewell address

Going back to Chicago, where he says he once sought “a purpose to my life,” President Obama will deliver a poignant and personal farewell speech to the nation Tuesday, in which he is likely to defend his legacy and urge Republicans not to undo his signature achievements

According to excerpts of his speech released by the White House, Obama will reflect on his time as a community organizer in his 20s, and how he began to understand the power ordinary people have to effect change.

“I first came to Chicago when I was in my early20s, still trying to figure out who I was; still searching for a purpose to my life,” Obama will tell the thousands gathered at Chicago’s McCormick Place to hear him speak. “This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it.”

He will go on to say that, as the nation’s first black president, he still believes in the “bold experiment in self-government.”

“After eight years as your President, I still believe that. And it’s not just my belief. It’s the beating heart of our American idea – our bold experiment in self-government,” he will say.

“It’s the conviction that we are all created equal, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Obama’s speech comes as many parts of his legacy look to be in jeopardy in light of the election of President-elect Donald Trump — who has pledged to undo a number of Obama’s signature achievements, including ObamaCare, the administration’s work on the environment, and the Iran nuclear deal.

Obama and Trump have had an up-and-down relationship. After attacking each other fiercely during the presidential campaign, the two came to an apparent truce in the wake of the election. Trump called Obama a “good man” and showed willingness to keep some aspects of ObamaCare after talking to him about the health care law.

However, relations became strained after Obama told former adviser David Axelrod in a December podcast that he could have won the election if he could have run for a third term. Trump responded angrily to his comments, as well as a number of last-minute efforts to bind Trump’s hands, tweeting that he was “doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O[bama’s] statements and roadblocks.”

In December, Obama ordered U.S.-owned waters in the Arctic Ocean and certain areas in the Atlantic Ocean placed “indefinitely” off-limits for future oil and gas leases, granted a record number of pardons and commutations for a single day, and killed off a once-mandatory registry for immigrant men from predominantly Muslim countries.

Obama also announced a series of sanctions aimed at Russia over alleged interference in the U.S. election – moves that Trump has opposed.

Obama is likely to urge his Republican opponents not to undo so much of what he has achieved during his eight years in office. He is also likely to attempt to strike a uniting tone in the wake of a divisive election campaign.

Obama has said that while he leaves office with his work unfinished, he believes his administration made the U.S. “a stronger place for the generations that will follow ours.”

The Associated Press reports that Obama directed his team to craft an address that would feel “bigger than politics” and speak to all Americans — including those who voted for Trump.

His chief speechwriter, Cody Keenan, started writing it last month while Obama was vacationing in Hawaii.

The AP reports that former aides, including advisers David Axelrod and Robert Gibbs, were consulted on the speech.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.