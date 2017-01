An Ocean City pontoon rental company owner has been charged in the death of a 9-year-old boy. 33-year-old Tyler Barnes was arrested on negligent operation of a vessel and failure to have required safety equipment after the boy fell off the rented boat and died after he was hit by the boat’s propeller. The boy was not wearing a life jacket and had his legs over the side of the boat, which is illegal in Maryland. The driver couldn’t stop the boat in time and emergency crews couldn’t save the boy.