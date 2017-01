An Ocean City man was arrested last week in connection with a bank robbery that happened back in August. 59-year-old Tyrone Pierce robbed the Bank of Ocean City on Coastal Highway and took an undisclosed amount of money. His prints were found at the scene and matched in the computer from a 2001 bank robbery in Wicomico County. Pierce’s was arrested in his home and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm, among others, and is being held without bond.