OC man honored as Maryland Municipal League Employee of the Year

The Maryland Municipal League named a local government officials Employee of the Year. This year, the honor went to Ocean City’s Public Works Director, Hal Adkins. Employed by the city for the past 33 years, Adkins started in the department of planning and community before eventually becoming director of public works, managing a staff of about 180 full time employees year round, which balloons to 500 during the summer, and an operating budget of $52 million. Adkins says it was an honor to receive the award, but that he would not be successful without his co-workers.