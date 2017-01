Ocean City will soon be able host just a few more vacationers. Plans have officially been put in place to build a brand new, eight story, 131 room hotel on the site of the former George B Cropper Concrete Plant at the end of the Route 50 Bridge. Permits are being gathered now, and ground breaking is set for early this spring. The hotel project will take 18 months to complete, and Ocean City hopes for it to be open for the summer of 2018.