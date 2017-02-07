OCBP Opens Recruitment

Summer must be approaching again, because the Ocean City Beach Patrol is beginning to train its life guards! The OCBP will hold the first off-site pre-employment physical skills evaluation of 2017 on Sunday, February 12 at the Maggs Gym on the University of Salisbury Campus. There are no pre-certification requirements needed and experience is not necessary. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the test follows shortly after. Candidates will have to swim, run and perform simulated rescue exercises. Applicants must be 17-years-old by June 26 to be eligible. Those who pass the test will qualify for the Surf Rescue Academy, an eight day long training course. Those who pass will begin working for Ocean City at a rate of over $13 an hour, increased to more than $14 after a three week probation period.