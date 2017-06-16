Ocean City Air Show detours announced

Ocean city Air Show is this weekend, and that means traffic is expected to be heavy throughout the area due to congestion and road closures every day between 11 am and 5 pm. Philadelphia avenue at 17th and 19th streets will restrict eastbound turns Saturday and Sunday between 11 am and 5 pm. Also, northbound traffic on Baltimore avenue will be rerouted at 9th and 12th streets at 3:30 as people leave the event. There will also be detours and closures at 12th and Philadelphia; 15th and St Louis; and 21st and Baltimore until the event clears each afternoon. City Officials say that if people wish to avoid delays its best to arrive before 10:30 am or take advantage of local bussing.