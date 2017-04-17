Ocean City Bi-Annual Hydrant Flushing

Ocean City residents are reminded that the town will be doing spring flushing of the fire hydrants later this month. Starting Sunday, April 30, the hydrant flushing will work south to north, beginning on South 1st Street. The work will span several blocks each day. The flushing is set to be done throughout the late evening hours and into the early morning hours, barring unforeseen circumstances. Residents are reminded that water may be discolored after the flushing, but it is nothing to worry about, as it is harmless and will return to normal color after a few minutes. Full town flushing is set to be done by Friday, May 5.