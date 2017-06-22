Ocean City Police arrest two involved in theft scheme

Ocean City police say they have arrested two people who were in possession of stolen property from multiple victims. On June 15, Ocean City Police got reports of a theft from a vehicle. After viewing surveillance footage they sent out a description of the suspects, and located 27-year old Mike Allen and 20 year old Aitana Garrison of Prince George’s County. When officers frisked Allen, they found multiple credit cards and IDs belonging to several people. Then they searched his car and found even more loot. Both were charged with theft scheme and multiple other charges.