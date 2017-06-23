Ocean City to ponder text-to-police services

Ocean City might start feeling like Camden Yards in the future. The Dispatch reports that during the public comment portion of the Monday city council meeting, a local property owner suggested the city look into a system that would let people text message the police if they have any problems. Scott Chismar says he thought of the idea while at a Baltimore Orioles game and saw a notice on the jumbotron telling the crowd to text security if theres a problem. Mayor Rick Meehan agreed the idea had merit and was worth exploring, not immediately, but for the future.