Ocean City Woman Faces Assault Charges

An Ocean City woman faces first-degree assault charges after hitting her boyfriend over the head with a liquor bottle. 26-year-old Amanda Abbey was arrested after police were called to an apartment complex on Philadelphia Street where Abbey threatened to kill her boyfriend with a knife after hitting him with the bottle. Abbey and the victim had conflicting stories for police. She told police her boyfriend assaulted her and then ran away. He told them that she demanded a meeting where an argument broke out, when the man attempted to leave. That’s when he was hit from behind. The man suffered injuries from the attack, having a large gash on his head. Abbey was charged with first and second degree assault and other charges.