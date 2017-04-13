Ocean Pines Capitol Projects Done

Ocean Pines announced this week the completion of a series of capital projects just in time for summer. After work that began on July 12 last year, the road work to Ocean Parkway and Clubhouse Drive is finished. Other recently completed projects include new construction of the stand-alone bathhouse in Horse Park and major renovations of the Ocean Pines Golf Course. Finally, the Tern Grille, that got an extension overhaul this year, is finished renovations that will improve efficiency and expand dining options.