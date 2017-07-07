Ocean Pines changes its elections debate format

Ocean Pines Elections Commission is shaking up the Candidates forum. Unlike the first election forum earlier this year, this time around the four candidates will submit questions that they would like the others to answer. Members of the community will also have a chance to submit a question that’s 75 words or less. The candidates forum is scheduled for July 22 at 10 am at the Ocean Pines Community Center.

The deadline for submitting questions is Friday, July 21. Questions, 75 words or less, can be submitted in a number of ways: members can post their question/s to the Real OP Forum (https://realopforum.com/forums/topic/2017-elections/ )or by calling the Elections Committee Telephone Hotline at 410-208-3989 or sending questions by email to Elections Committee Chair Steve Tuttle at sltuttle08@gmail.com.

Ballots will be mailed on July 11 and are due on Aug. 10. Votes will be counted on Aug. 11. The two winners, each serving a three-year term, will be announced during the annual meeting on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Assateague Room in the Ocean Pines Community Center.