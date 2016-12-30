Ocean Pines Fire Under Further Investigation

The Worcester County Fire Marshal are looking into a house fire that may have been caused by foul play. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 in the 1300 block of Ocean Parkway. Damages were reported in a bedroom and smoke damage was seen throughout the house. The fire was controlled by the time fire departments got to the house. No injuries were recorded. The cause of the fire is still uncertain, and any information should be sent to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office.