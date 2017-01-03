Ocean Pines Honoring Early Developer by Unveiling New Yacht Club Name, ‘Historic’ Bar

There’s a new buzz in the air. One of the main arteries of the community moves to a new heartbeat and takes on a new identity at a relatively new facility. The Ocean Pines Association has launched a re-branding campaign that honors Charles “Tuffy” Mumford, an early pioneer of the Ocean Pines community. The association is naming the Ocean Pines Yacht Club, which was built in 2014 after the original yacht club– that was built in 1975– was replaced, “Mumford’s Landing in Ocean Pines.”

The re-branding campaign is a forward-thinking initiative that will honor the community’s history while creating a promising future for a more marketable amenity. With the new name come a few new services. A 20-foot-long bar, “Tuffy’s Tavern,” was recently installed and is now in full operation at Mumford’s Landing. The bar’s namesake is Charles “Tuffy” Mumford, for whom the Mumford’s Landing area in Ocean Pines is also named. The “Tuffy’s Tavern” sign that once hung in the original Yacht Club graces the new bar. Tuffy’s Tavern (seen in an attached photo) will feature take-out service and eight beers on tap.

“If our residents or guests want to pop in later in the evening, they can grab a six-pack or a bottle of wine to enjoy at their house,” said acting general manager of the Ocean Pines Association Brett Hill. “That’s completely new but it’s utilizing an existing license that was granted and previously paid for but never had a means to exercise.”

Hill said the staff is also working toward a finer dining experience.

“In the reconfiguration of the layout, we’ve moved the hostess station out to the front of the building. So now when you come into the door, you are going to be greeted by a hostess. Before when you came in, you were relying on a sign or had to guess which floor or what you were doing.”

Through a private donation, a contracting company that will be hired by the association, will also be installing a playground outside of Mumford’s Landing in Ocean Pines. The pirate-themed playground will be installed in the memory of a “former resident,” Hill said.

“Mumford’s Landing in Ocean Pines” overlooks the Isle of Wright Bay with a marina as a backdrop.

The association will be seeking new hires to operate the new bar, “Tuffy’s Tavern.” Signage will be changed around the facility and Ocean Pines community.

“We are really trying to better identify our food and beverage operations so that nonresidents realize we are open to the public and have a lot to offer,” Hill said.

For more information, contact Denise Sawyer, director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Ocean Pines Association, at (410) 641-7717 ext. 3006 or dsawyer@oceanpines.org.