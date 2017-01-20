Ocean Pines Police Technology Upgrade

With help from a large state grant, Ocean Pines Police will have an easier time taking down criminals. The Police Department was given a $30,000 grant from Maryland for upgrades to technology that allows officer to quickly identify suspects using a new finger and palm printing machine. The palm prints are especially important, because at least 30 percent of prints lifted from crime scenes are of palms, not fingers. Capturing and scanning palm prints can help lead to a more efficient search and eventual arrest.