An Ocean Pines woman was arrested on multiple counts of theft after stealing her mother’s credit card. 43-year-old Heather Lynn Camp was caught on surveillance cameras in a Berlin Walmart buying a flat screen TV with the card that was reported stolen by her 70-year-old mother last week. Camp is charged with two counts of credit card theft and three counts of charging said cards and is being held at the Worcester County Jail on $7,500 bond.