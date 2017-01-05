OCEAN PINES WOMAN CHARGED IN CREDIT CARD THEFTS

Ocean Pines Police have charged a female resident with multiple counts of theft, as the result of a criminal complaint.

According to the incident report, a 70 year-old woman had reported her credit cards stolen on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. The complainant told a responding officer that her credit cards were used at the Walmart located in Berlin, Maryland.

An Ocean Pines police officer reviewed surveillance video at the Walmart. Store management provided police with pictures of a female, wearing a red jacket, purchasing a flat-screen television using the victim’s stolen credit card. The 70 year-old woman was able to positively identified the female in surveillance pictures at Walmart to be her daughter, Heather Lynn Camp, 43, of Ocean Pines, police said.

Camp faces two counts of theft of credit cards, and three counts of charge of a stolen credit card, less than $500. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner, and was held on $7,500 bond at the Worcester County Jail.

