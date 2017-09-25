Ocean View PD to Host De-Escalation Instructor Course

The Ocean View Police Department is hosting a De-Escalation Instructor Course October 3 and 4. The purpose of the training is to provide law enforcement officers with new strategies to reduce the need for force by the police during stressful encounters. The training is endorsed by the Delaware Police Chiefs Council and funded via a grant from the Special Law Enforcement Assistance Fund (SLEAF) administered by the Delaware Department of Justice. 27 Delaware law enforcement agencies will be taking part in this training.