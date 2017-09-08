OCPD charge man in fatal hit-and-run accident

A man from Snow Hill is looking at multiple charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run in Ocean City last week. Ocean City Police Department is charging Brooks Bratten with failure to remain at the scene, negligent driving and a slew of other charges after he struck a bicyclist near 2nd Street and Philadelphia Avenue last week. Bratten sped off after the accident, and the bicyclist, a J-1 Visa worker from Slovakia died 2 days later from her injuries. OCPD issued a warrant for Brattens arrest on Wednesday, and as of yesterday, he is yet to be apprehended.