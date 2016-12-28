OddsShark Bowl Game Preview

Here are my gambling picks for Outkick, we’ve already won the blood bank guarantee, but there are still 13 more winners coming.

Here is OddsShark’s bowl game preview for this week.

…

Between Wednesday and New Year’s Eve there are 16 bowl games for college football bettors to wager on, including the two College Football Playoff national semifinal matchups on Saturday.

The winners of the Peach Bowl (Alabama vs. Washington) and Fiesta Bowl (Clemson vs. Ohio State) will square off in the CFP National Championship Game on January 9, with three of the four teams playing for the title over the previous two years and two of them winning it.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide are consensus 14.5-point favorites against the Huskies at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, and they have won 25 consecutive games dating back to last season with a 16-9 mark against the spread.

The Buckeyes won the national title two years ago and are listed as three-point chalk versus the Tigers, who lost to Alabama 45-40 in last year’s championship game as 6.5-point underdogs and are just 1-5 ATS in their past six against teams with winning records. However, Clemson has won five straight games over Big Ten schools (4-1 ATS), according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Other New Year’s Week bowl game odds and betting trends . . .

Pinstripe Bowl (Wednesday, December 28)

Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh (-5.5)

Northwestern is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games in the postseason.

Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU and ATS in its last six games in December.

Russell Athletic Bowl (Wednesday, December 28)

West Virginia vs. Miami (-2.5)

West Virginia is 0-6 SU in its last six games against Miami.

West Virginia is 6-2 SU in its last eight games against teams with winning records.

Foster Farms Bowl (Wednesday, December 28)

Indiana vs. Utah (-6.5)

Utah is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

Indiana is 1-4 SU in its last five games against teams with winning records.

Texas Bowl (Wednesday, December 28)

Kansas State vs. Texas A&M (-2.5)

Kansas State is 13-1 SU in its last 14 games after winning as an underdog.

Texas A&M is 0-4 ATS in its last four games against Kansas State.

Birmingham Bowl (Thursday, December 29)

South Florida (-10.5) vs. South Carolina

South Florida is 1-10 SU and 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games on a Thursday.

South Carolina is 7-0 SU in its last seven games against the AAC.

Belk Bowl (Thursday, December 29)

Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech (-7)

Arkansas is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games after losing as a favorite.

Virginia Tech is 7-3 SU and ATS in its last 10 games in December.

Alamo Bowl (Thursday, December 29)

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado (-3)

Oklahoma State is 4-1 SU and ATS in its last five games against teams with winning records.

Colorado is 1-7 SU and 2-6 ATS in its last eight games in the postseason.

Liberty Bowl (Friday, December 30)

TCU vs. Georgia (pick’em)

TCU is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games.

Georgia is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in December.

Sun Bowl (Friday, December 30)

North Carolina vs. Stanford (-2.5)

North Carolina is 2-7 SU in its last nine games in December.

Stanford is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games in the postseason.

Music City Bowl (Friday, December 30)

Nebraska vs. Tennessee (-6)

Nebraska is 24-7 SU in its last 31 games after a loss.

Tennessee is 0-6 SU in its last six games in December.

Arizona Bowl (Friday, December 30)

South Alabama vs. Air Force (-13.5)

South Alabama is 2-11-1 ATS in its last 14 games after a win.

Air Force is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in December.

Orange Bowl (Friday, December 30)

Florida State vs. Michigan (-6.5)

Florida State is 8-0 SU in its last eight games against the Big Ten.

Michigan is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games in the postseason.

Citrus Bowl (Saturday, December 31)

LSU (-3.5) vs. Louisville

LSU is 1-4 ATS in its last five games in the postseason.

Louisville is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games after consecutive losses.

Taxslayer Bowl (Saturday, December 31)

Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech (-3.5)

Kentucky is 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS in its last seven games against the ACC.

Georgia Tech is 7-2 SU and 8-1 ATS in its last nine games after winning as an underdog.