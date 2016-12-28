Odell Beckham Jr. shares Christmas video of a kid going berserk for his jersey

Odell Beckham Jr. is among the most popular players in the NFL, and the numbers are there to prove it. The New York Giants wide receiver’s jersey is always towards the top of the list when it comes to best-sellers, and that’s because just about every kid out there wants that No. 13 shirt.

This youngster opened one on Christmas morning, and was immediately sent into a frenzy from his overwhelming excitement. Beckham was alerted of the adorable video and shared it on Instagram, promising to sign the jersey for him at some point.

This is what makes sports so great: Seeing the thrill on a kid’s face when opening a jersey is priceless and memorable for players like Beckham.