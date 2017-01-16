Off-duty Chicago sergeant wounds person after shots fired

Authorities say an off-duty Chicago police sergeant shot and wounded a person after someone in a vehicle opened fire on the sergeant and his companions on the city’s northwest side.

Police say the sergeant was walking with acquaintances Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood when a group of people in a vehicle instigated a verbal confrontation. Police say someone in the vehicle fired shots, prompting the sergeant to draw his gun and return fire.

The vehicle sped away. Police say a person in the vehicle, identified as a male, was shot in the head and taken to a hospital. Investigators recovered a weapon.

Neither the sergeant nor his companions were wounded.

The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating. The sergeant will be on administrative duties during the shooting investigation.