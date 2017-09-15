Offense silenced by A's as win streak snapped

Oakland has won seven of its last nine games.

The Phillies never threatened as they snapped their three-game winning streak. J.P. Crawford singled in the third and the sixth. Aaron Altherr flew out to the warning track in left field in the seventh. Rhys Hoskins, who had homered six times in the previous six games, went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Olson crushes one: Phillies right-hander Mark Leiter walked Jed Lowrie with two outs in the first inning, then Matt Olson hit a 2-2 fastball into the second deck in right field for a two-run homer, handing the A’s a 2-0 lead. The ball left his bat at 109.4 mph, according to Statcast™. It was Olson’s 19th homer of the season.

Two-out troubles continue: Leiter retired the first two batters he faced in the second, but much like the first, he couldn’t finish the inning. He allowed a two-out single to Mengden. Matt Joyce followed and ripped a first-pitch changeup into the right-field stands for a two-run homer to make it 4-0. It was his 24th homer of the season.