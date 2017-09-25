Offense sputters in Game 1 loss to Braves

The game was scoreless until Ozzie Albies homered to lead off the fourth inning against Mets starter Chris Flexen, who gave up four runs in five-plus innings.

Albies’ solo home run

ATL@NYM: Albies launches solo homer to right field

Ozzie Albies jumps on the first pitch he sees to open the top of the 4th inning and sends the ball over the wall in right for a solo homer

Nick Markakis added a two-run double off Josh Smoker in the sixth, and Tyler Flowers — who also threw out a pair of runners attempting to steal — hit a two-run homer off Kevin McGowan in the eighth.

The Mets received little offense outside of Juan Lagares, who finished 3-for-3.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Sixth-inning heartache: Flexen was cruising through easily the best start of his young career when he ran into a wall in the sixth. After Sims led off with a single, Flexen walked consecutive batters to load the bases, ending of his day. Smoker entered, allowing Markakis’ two-run double and a sacrifice fly. All three runs went on Flexen’s final line.

Rally cut short: The Mets finally chased Sims from the game in the seventh after Phillip Evans drew a leadoff walk and Lagares singled with two outs. That brought up rookie catcher Tomas Nido, making his first big league start in his fourth career game. Nido doubled to left to drive home the Mets’ first run against reliever Dan Winkler, but pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera popped up on the first pitch he saw to end the threat.