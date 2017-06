A law enforcement officer was shot Tuesday off Interstate 80 in Sacramento, according to local media.

The shooting took place near a light train station off the highway, FOX 40 reported.

Officials have not said what agency the officer worked for.

Authorities are searching for the suspect near a Red Roof Inn nearby, according to FOX 40.

The officer was transported to Mercy San Juan hospital. The officer’s condition is not known.

