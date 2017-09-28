Official: 12 Afghan security forces killed in the south

Twelve Afghan security forces have been killed and four others wounded when Taliban fighters stormed the compounds of the Maruf district governor in southern Kandahar province.

Zia Durani, spokesman for the provincial chief of police, said Thursday the attack happened the previous evening and that government forces then pushed the Taliban out of the district.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi said the Taliban captured Maruf for a few hours and after removing weapons and other items they left the district.