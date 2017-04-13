Official: At least 4 people shot at Atlanta transit station

Authorities say at least four people have been shot at an Atlanta public transit station.

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesman Erik Burton says in a statement that the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the West Lake station, which has been temporarily closed.

There was no immediate word of the victims’ conditions.

Burton says police have detained a suspect but further details were not immediately released.

He says MARTA has set up a bus between stations to accommodate customers during the closure.