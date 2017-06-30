Official: No injuries, violence in Kansas prison uprising

Corrections officials say they are reviewing what led to a several-hour uprising by inmates at a south-central Kansas prison.

Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman Todd Fertig says no violence or injuries resulted from the protest inside the El Dorado Correctional Facility. Fertig says the incident ended about 5 p.m. Thursday with inmates being returned to their cells.

As the head of the Kansas Organization of State Employees union representing prison workers, Robert Choromanski said the disturbance began shortly after 10:30 a.m. when some prisoners refused to return to their cell houses.

He says inmates controlled parts of the prison that included the gym, the yard and the kitchen.

He says special response teams from prisons in Lansing, Hutchinson and Winfield were sent to El Dorado to assist.