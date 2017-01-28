President Trump on Saturday will sign an executive order to restructure the White House’s National Security Council and put in place new procedures, a senior administration official told Fox News.

The official also said Trump will “soon” sign an executive order to put in place a five-year moratorium on lobbying by former administration officials and a lifetime ban on lobbying foreign governments.

Trump vowed on the campaign trail, if elected, to institute such bans, arguing that Washington is too controlled by political insiders, including those going from the White House to high-paying K Street jobs.

Details about the executive order Saturday have yet to be released. But Trump, a Republican, is wary about at least parts of the U.S. intelligence community assembled by predecessor President Obama, a Democrat.

Trump has been critical of an official report the community recently released that found Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin meddled in the 2016 White House race, to help Trump upset Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

He’s also suggested somebody within the community leaked an unofficial dossier on Trump that had potentially damaging but unsubstantiated claims about Trump.

In Trump’s first nine days in office, he has issued 14 executive order, with the 15th, on the security council, expected to be singed this afternoon.

They include: multi-pronged orders on border security and immigration enforcement; two on reviving the Keystone XL pipeline and Dakota Access pipeline; withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, a start to dismantling ObamaCare and imposing an immigration ban on refugees and residents of seven Muslim countries.