Officials: Inmate fatally shot after charging at guard

An inmate at Louisiana’s State Penitentiary in Angola has been shot to death after charging at a guard.

A news release from the state Department of Corrections says 35-year-old Brandon Lizotte was fatally shot Friday morning.

The release says Lizotte was among prisoners being escorted to a work area about 6:30 a.m. when he charged at a corrections officer. It says Lizotte refused to stop despite the officer’s verbal commands and a warning shot.

The officer shot Lizotte, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The department says Lizotte was convicted of second-degree murder in Tangipahoa (TAN’-jih-pah-HO-ah) Parish in 2006 and was serving a life sentence. The department says it is classifying the incident as an attempted escape.

The shooting is under investigation by state police.